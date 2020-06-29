You are the owner of this article.
Woman arrested in shooting on Metro bus
ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a woman in a shooting late Sunday night on a Metro bus.

The male victim was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday and West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

The man was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrive.

Police said he had been shot multiple times. His condition was not released.

Police have not revealed any details of the shooting, near the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

