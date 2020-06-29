Woman arrested in shooting on Metro bus

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a woman in a shooting late Sunday night on a Metro bus.
The male victim was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday and West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.
The man was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrive.
Police said he had been shot multiple times. His condition was not released.
Police have not revealed any details of the shooting, near the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Check back for updates.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
