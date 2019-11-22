ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a woman in connection with a double shooting Friday morning in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said two men were shot about 10:30 a.m. Friday. One man was unresponsive when officers arrived but Woodling said she didn't know if the man had died at the scene. She said homicide detectives were investigating.
The second victim was taken to a hospital and his condition wasn't available.
The shooting on Martin Luther King, west of North Taylor Avenue, is on the border of the Lewis Place and the Greater Ville neighborhoods of St. Louis.
