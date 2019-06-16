ST. LOUIS • A woman was attacked in the 5800 block of Garesche Avenue early Sunday morning, narrowly escaping as two agitated men attacked her with several weapons, police said.
Police said the woman, 39, was spending time with two friends inside a home when one of the men, 58, became irate after smoking PCP about 12:30 a.m. He got a handgun and fired once at the woman. The second man, 59, picked up two knives and a fireplace tool and attempted to stab the woman.
The woman was able to fight off the second man and run from the house, but the first man retrieved another handgun and fired two shots at her as she fled. The woman flagged down a passing car and was driven several blocks away.
The woman sustained injuries to her head and suffered a puncture wound to her right leg. Police could not give more information Sunday afternoon about whether the woman had been shot or stabbed. She was conveyed to an area hospital.