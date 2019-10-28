ST. LOUIS — A woman was beaten and carjacked of her rental car early Monday morning in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
St. Louis police said the suspects are a man and a woman who robbed the victim about 3 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Garfield Avenue.
The 27-year-old victim flagged down police officers and said she had just been robbed of her Ford Fusion. She told officers she had been in a quarrel with a woman when a man punched her several times and demanded her property.
The victim refused at first, police said, but gave her cell phone, money and debit card when the man pointed a gun at her, police said.
The women then got in the rental car and drove off, following the gunman, police said.
The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.
The suspects are described as a black man, 5-foot-10 with medium build, dark complexion and short black dreadlocks. His accomplice is described as a black woman who is 5-foot-6 with a heavy build, medium complexion and shoulder-length black hair. She wore a burgundy dress.