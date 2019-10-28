ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A prostitute threatened to post secretly-recorded sex videos to Facebook pages belonging to a St. Louis County customer, his wife and his employer unless he paid $15,000, charging documents in federal court say.
Kailynn Havannah Alexandria Moore-Jones, 22, pleaded not guilty Monday to an extortion charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.
Charging documents say the St. Louis County man met Moore-Jones through an escort website on Aug. 6. She filmed the resulting sexual encounter between the man, herself and another woman, charges say, then began to call, text, email and send Facebook messages to the man demanding $15,000 and threatening to post the video, an affidavit filed in court by FBI Special Agent Kassandra McKenzie says.
The man paid Moore-Jones $2,200 in three MoneyGram transactions, but she continued to seek more money, McKenzie wrote, finally posting a pornographic video on the Facebook pages belonging to the man, his wife and his employer, the charges say.
The man went to the FBI on Aug. 21. He called Moore-Jones on Aug. 23, and the FBI heard her agree to delete the video if he paid more money, McKenzie wrote.
Moore-Jones has a history of prostitution, domestic violence and theft, McKenzie wrote.
She was originally charged on Aug. 26 and arrested that day in Tucson, Arizona, where she'd received two of the MoneyGram transfers at a Walmart. She was indicted Sept. 26.