Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Jennings, forced to drive to ATM

JENNINGS — A man carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Jennings late Wednesday and forced her to drive to an ATM in north St. Louis, authorities said.

The ATM, in the 8800 block of North Broadway, was inside a gas station. The woman went inside and called police, authorities said. The gunman drove off in her white 2006 Pontiac G6.

The woman was uninjured.

The St. Louis County Police Department, which patrols Jennings, said the carjacking occurred about 11:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of Jennings Station Road. The woman was sitting in her car when the gunman got in and ordered her to drive to the ATM.

Police have not released a description of the man.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.