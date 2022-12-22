 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman charged after 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at north St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed and another was injured in a shooting late Wednesday at a gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood.

Police found Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49, shot dead when they responded to Speedie Gas Station near North Broadway Street and Riverview Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m.

Another man at the scene was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report. That man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Demesha Coleman

Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting. Coleman lives in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County. 

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

