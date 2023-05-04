EAST ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old woman and three teenagers in connection to the shooting of an 11-year-old boy last month.

Breona McClain on April 25 was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravate discharged of a firearm and mob action. She remained at large Thursday afternoon, according to Illinois State Patrol.

The charges stem from an April 14 shooting of an 11-year-old boy in East St. Louis.

Two women who wanted clothing returned to them opened fire during a dispute with the boy’s mother just after midnight. One of the shots went through the wall of the boy's house and hit the boy, Chief Cantrell Patterson previously told the Post-Dispatch.

When the mom ran into the home, she found her son injured. They live in the 1400 block of North 39th Street, south of Caseyville Avenue.

Minutes after the shooting, police stopped a car in a pursuit and took two women into custody.

In addition to charging McClain, prosecutors charged three teenagers.

A 15-year-old girl is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of mob action.

A boy, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and mob action. The third teen, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with mob action.

Their names are not released publicly because they are juveniles.