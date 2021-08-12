Woman charged after cold-case unit investigates 2004 death of her boyfriend in Jefferson County

Schmitt said his office worked with the Highway Patrol and other agencies to get an inventory of unsolved cases in the state. He said there are dozens.

"We're focused on murders," Schmitt said.

"I think it's important to make sure we're delivering justice even as these cases are sometimes decades old," Schmitt said.

The Cold Case Unit, with veteran prosecutors at the helm, worked with Jefferson County sheriff's deputies on the Summers case. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak was commander of the sheriff's detective bureau in 2011 when he read up on the Summers' file and decided it deserved another look. He brought the case to Schmitt's office in December, shortly after the unit was formed.

"After hearing about the Cold Case Unit and the aggressive prosecutors who were assigned to it, I knew it was a match for us," Marshak said in an interview. The case was "reworked from the beginning" and new evidence was discovered, although Marshak didn't elaborate.

Summers' death was covered in just five sentences in the Post-Dispatch two days after he died, with news that police were questioning a woman but awaiting autopsy results before deciding to file charges.