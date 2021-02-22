Woman charged after stealing Missouri Highway Patrol car following arrest in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman who sped off in a Missouri Highway Patrol car after being arrested on Saturday has been charged with three felonies.

Heather R. Nesler, 32, of St. Charles, was handcuffed in the passenger seat of a patrol car following a traffic stop when she requested that an officer retrieve her purse. When the officer left to get her purse, Nesler escaped the cuffs and drove off in the officer's patrol car, police say.

Nesler faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and escaping from custody while under arrest.

Highway patrol officials say officers commonly put arrestees in the front passenger seat because their patrol cars don't have cages.

Nesler was a passenger in a speeding vehicle that was pulled over about 7 p.m. Saturday near the Bryan Road exit of Interstate 70, police say. She was detained because she had several outstanding warrants.

An officer had loosened Nesler's handcuffs because she said they were hurting her, police say.

After escaping the handcuffs, Nesler drove off on I-70. The car was found abandoned about 20 minutes later in the parking lot of the O'Fallon American Legion.