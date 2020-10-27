Woman charged in scuffle during pro-Trump, pro-police gathering in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Bellefontaine Neighbors woman was charged Monday with misdemeanor assault stemming from a tussle this month during a demonstration supporting police and President Donald Trump.
Prosecutors charged Rocquelle Courtney, 30, of the 9700 block of Birch Manor Court, with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault, alleging she punched a 61-year-old St. Louis County woman who tried to stop Courtney from removing a "Blue Lives Matter" sign at a gathering of demonstrators on the Hawks Nest Drive overpass at Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.
During a rally the morning of Oct. 14, Courtney walked up and removed the sign from a chain-link fence, St. Charles police Lt. Tom Wilkison said. The woman who owned the signs, identified in court records as K.T., grabbed it from Courtney and tried to put it back.
As the women jostled with each other, Courtney punched the woman in the face several times, leaving a bruise near her eye, scratches to her cheek and neck, Wilkison said. A 52-year-old man from Eureka tried unsuccessfully to detain Courtney using "flex cuffs" until police arrived.
According to charges, a passerby told police the older woman chest-bumped Courtney as Courtney took down the sign. The woman denied the claim.
No signs were damaged, the women declined medical attention and police made no arrests at the scene, Wilkison said.
A person with a Facebook profile named Karen Trifonoff had posted photos and details about such an incident days afterward claiming she was the victim of the assault. The profile is no longer accessible.
There was no lawyer for Courtney listed in court records. She was issued a summons, was not in custody Tuesday and could not be reached.
In a livestreamed Facebook video posted Oct. 18, a woman who appears to be Courtney gives her account of the incident, saying she was defending herself by punching the woman and that she feared for her life as others in the group held her down with zip ties.
"I disagreed with one of their signs and they felt the need to attack me because of that," she said.
