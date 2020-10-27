Woman charged in scuffle during pro-Trump, pro-police gathering in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Bellefontaine Neighbors woman was charged Monday with misdemeanor assault stemming from a tussle this month during a demonstration supporting police and President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors charged Rocquelle Courtney, 30, of the 9700 block of Birch Manor Court, with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault, alleging she punched a 61-year-old St. Louis County woman who tried to stop Courtney from removing a "Blue Lives Matter" sign at a gathering of demonstrators on the Hawks Nest Drive overpass at Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

During a rally the morning of Oct. 14, Courtney walked up and removed the sign from a chain-link fence, St. Charles police Lt. Tom Wilkison said. The woman who owned the signs, identified in court records as K.T., grabbed it from Courtney and tried to put it back.

As the women jostled with each other, Courtney punched the woman in the face several times, leaving a bruise near her eye, scratches to her cheek and neck, Wilkison said. A 52-year-old man from Eureka tried unsuccessfully to detain Courtney using "flex cuffs" until police arrived.

According to charges, a passerby told police the older woman chest-bumped Courtney as Courtney took down the sign. The woman denied the claim.