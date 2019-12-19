You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman charged in shooting at Galleria parking garage, police say
0 comments

Woman charged in shooting at Galleria parking garage, police say

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A 28-year-old woman has been charged in a shooting Saturday in the parking garage of the St. Louis Galleria mall, police say. 

Allison Moore, of St. Louis County, is charged with robbery, armed criminal action and assault. 

Police said Moore shot a man with whom she had a "familial" relationship. The two had been arguing over finances, according to police. 

The man who was shot was treated for a graze wound to the head, and released the same day, according to police.

Moore's bond is set at $250,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports