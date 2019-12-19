Woman charged in shooting at Galleria parking garage, police say

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A 28-year-old woman has been charged in a shooting Saturday in the parking garage of the St. Louis Galleria mall, police say.

Allison Moore, of St. Louis County, is charged with robbery, armed criminal action and assault.

Police said Moore shot a man with whom she had a "familial" relationship. The two had been arguing over finances, according to police.

The man who was shot was treated for a graze wound to the head, and released the same day, according to police.

Moore's bond is set at $250,000.

