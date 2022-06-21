 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman charged in St. Louis County murder

Zina Neal

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a woman with murder in the shooting death Monday of 34-year-old Delawrence Foggy Jr. in north St. Louis County.

Zina Neal, 40, was held Tuesday on $150,000 cash bail.

Prosecutors charged Neal with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She lives in the 2400 block of Stoney End Court, where Foggy also lived.

Foggy was fatally shot about 7:20 a.m. Monday in what St. Louis County police described as a domestic feud. Foggy died at the scene.

Police did not provide any additional details, including the relationship between the two.

