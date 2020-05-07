Woman charged in St. Louis County shooting death of her father

UPDATED at 3 p.m. Thursday with the name of the victim and with police announcing victim's daughter is charged in his death.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 28-year-old woman was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her father following an altercation between the two, police said.

Christine L. Taylor is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond after St. Louis County investigators say she shot her father, 55-year-old Lieutenant "Ricky" Carter, on Wednesday outside a home in the 10000 block of Sheffingdell Court, in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Taylor, of the 10000 block of Sheffield Court in Ballwin, also is charged with a count of armed criminal action.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting, other than to say Taylor had been arguing with her father. She later hid the firearm, police said.

Officers responded to the home on Sheffingdell Court about 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

Carter was taken to a hospital where he died.

Online court records don't indicate that Taylor has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

