Woman charged in stabbing death of St. Charles County man

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman was charged Thursday with second-degree murder after investigators concluded that the stabbing death of a St. Charles County man was not an act of self-defense.

Abigail N. Lawrence, 27, was also charged by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with one count of armed criminal action.

On the afternoon of Dec. 20, county police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Pinnacle Drive for a domestic disturbance call. Police discovered a 62-year-old man who had suffered a fatal stab wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Thursday that a domestic dispute was "not substantiated."