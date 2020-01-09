Woman charged in stabbing death of St. Charles County man
0 comments

Woman charged in stabbing death of St. Charles County man

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman was charged Thursday with second-degree murder after investigators concluded that the stabbing death of a St. Charles County man was not an act of self-defense. 

Abigail N. Lawrence

Abigail N. Lawrence was charged with murder on Jan. 9, 2020 in St. Charles County. She allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old man a month earlier. Photo courtesy of the St. Charles County Police Department

Abigail N. Lawrence, 27, was also charged by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with one count of armed criminal action.

On the afternoon of Dec. 20, county police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Pinnacle Drive for a domestic disturbance call. Police discovered a 62-year-old man who had suffered a fatal stab wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators said Thursday that a domestic dispute was "not substantiated." 

Police did not provide more details Thursday. 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports