Woman charged with abandoning corpse in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — A woman is charged with abandoning a corpse late last year, then stealing the victim's truck.

Lynn R. Krockenberger, 34, is charged with abandonment of a corpse and felony stealing. Her last known address was in the 200 block of Broadway Avenue in Franklin County. In recent court documents, her address was listed as the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.

Prosecutors say Krockenberger on Christmas Eve last year was with the victim at a home in the 2100 block of Park Drive in Arnold. The victim made "gurgling" noises, charges say, but Krockenberger told investigators that was not uncommon when he did drugs.

She propped the victim up but then discovered the next day he had died, charges say. Krockenberger then called her mother instead of police, and they concocted a story about a neighbor looking through the window to find the victim dead, charges say.

Krockenberger admitted during a Dec. 29 interview with investigators that she knew the victim was dead when she abandoned him and that she had made up the story about the neighbor, charges say. She also admitted to stealing the victim's truck and giving it away.

The victim's autopsy determined his cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication combined with methamphetamine use.

It was unclear Thursday if Krockenberger was in police custody. She has a long list of prior convictions, including stealing, burglary, forgery/fraud, drug possession, drug trafficking, and assault.

