CHESTERFIELD • A woman was charged Wednesday with attempted kidnapping in the first degree after she and another person tried to grab a man at the Chesterfield Premium Outlet Mall on Tuesday, police said. The victim told Chesterfield police he feared for his life and fired multiple rounds from a gun into the air to thwart the kidnapping attempt.
Police were called Wednesday at about 1 p.m. after the man fired the gun and the mall was closed down temporarily while police searched the area.
Kerri Weir, 32, is being held in lieu of $300,000 cash only bail. She was arrested at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Court documents state that Weir lives in Colorado and is a flight risk, and if she is released on bail she will not be allowed to leave the state or contact the victim.
According to a probable cause statement from Chesterfield police, Weir and another suspect who is still at large approached the victim to collect a debt owed to Weir. The unidentified suspect allegedly told the victim, "You're not going to your next appointment, you're coming with us" and grabbed the man by the shirt. The man then fired his gun.
Weir admitted to police that she enlisted the second suspect to help her collect the debt by taking the victim back to his house and getting the money from him.
If released on bail, Weir will be required to stay with a relative who lives locally.