ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is facing three felony counts of child endangerment after police say she jumped out of a car carrying three children without shifting to park.
Police say that 19-year-old Justice Smith left children ages 4, 7 and 8 in the car, which rolled away after she left it. Smith is being held on $15,000 cash bond.
On Aug. 3, a St. Louis police officer flashed his lights for Smith to pull over because of an improper window tint and unreadable license plate, according to the probable cause statement.
Another officer saw Smith driving north on Tucker Boulevard near downtown St. Louis, and that officer started to get out his deployment spike strips.
Smith came to a complete stop but then jumped out of the car, according to the statement.
However, she noticed the car kept moving on Tucker Boulevard toward the intersection of Spruce Street, and she told an officer there were children in the car.
The officer then got into the car and placed it in park.
Two of the children were in the front seat and were trying to get out of the car, the officer said, and another child was in the back.
A warrant was issued for Smith on Tuesday.