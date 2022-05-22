Woman charged with DWI, manslaughter in hit-and-run death of motorcyclist in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Barnhart woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a motorcyclist Friday.

James A. Meyer Jr., 54, of Villa Ridge, was heading north on West Outer Road near Interstate 55 in Arnold at about 7:15 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV. Meyer died at a hospital, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Holly S. Smith, 50, was driving a 2019 Dodge Journey, just south of El Lago Drive, and failed to stop, striking Meyer, according to the patrol. Smith drove away but was stopped by Arnold Police. Officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office conducted field sobriety tests, according to a release Sunday from the office.

Smith was charged with involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and driving while intoxicated. She is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Jail without bond, the release said.