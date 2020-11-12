Woman charged with killing boyfriend in North County shooting

CASTLE POINT — A north St. Louis County woman was accused by authorities Friday of killing her boyfriend during an argument in their Castle Point neighborhood, charges say.

Leslie Lomax, 36, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of her boyfriend, 29-year-old Cortez Marmon.

Charging documents say the couple got into an argument Thursday morning in a car parked near where they lived together in the 10500 block of Duke Drive.

The victim, Marmon, head-butted his girlfriend during the fight and Lomax then struck him with a handgun. Marmon responded with a threatening remark and Lomax shot him, court documents allege.

She did not have any apparent injuries, authorities wrote in court documents.

Police arrived at the scene about 10 a.m. Thursday. Marmon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police had been called four times in the past two years to the couple's home before the homicide on Thursday: two calls for domestic disputes, one for shots fired and a sick case.

The most recent call came last December, St. Louis County police said.

