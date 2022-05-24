 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman charged with killing father near Fenton

This story was updated Tuesday morning with additional information. 

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Authorities have asked prosecutors to charge a 26-year-old woman in connection to her father's shooting death Sunday night just south of Fenton.

Charles Holt, 51, was shot and killed around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found by officers lying in front a house and suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Hartford Court.

Holt later died at a hospital, according to police.

Laminia Holt, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said they believe she killed her father during a domestic dispute. 

She is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

