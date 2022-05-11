Woman charged with manslaughter in shooting death of man in Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a woman with manslaughter in last week's shooting death of a 33-year-old man in Fairground Park.
Brianna T. Stevenson, 28, was charged Tuesday with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Homicide detectives had sought a charge of first-degree murder against the woman.
Stevenson lives in the 5300 block of North Euclid Avenue. She was being held without bail Wednesday at the St. Louis jail.
Stevenson is accused of shooting Donte D. Butler on May 5 in the 4000 block of Fair Avenue. Police said he died in the park.
Police didn't provide a motive for the killing. Court documents said another woman witnessed the attack. Police identified the witness as Butler's significant other.
The woman told police that she heard someone in a nearby house say, "Bri, go get him," then saw Stevenson follow Butler out of the house and heard one gunshot, records allege.
Stevenson then went back inside the home and pointed the gun at the witness, police said.
Police originally released Butler's first name as Deonte. He lived in the same block of Fair Avenue.
Stevenson did not have an attorney listed in court records Wednesday.
