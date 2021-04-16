Woman charged with murder in fatal Wentzville stabbing

WENTZVILLE — A St. Ann woman was charged with murder this week after police found a man stabbed to death in Wentzville.

Paige T'eva Layne, 29, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree theft and armed criminal action.

Charges say on April 1 Layne stabbed Stephen Wilson, 40, in the neck and head at his home in the 2500 block of Juanest Lane. Wilson was found a few days later.

Layne admitted to stabbing Wilson, according to charging documents, but said Wilson slashed her with a knife first.

Layne and Wilson had been communicating since at least December, including via CashApp, according to charging documents. Layne said Wilson had accused her of stealing and began leaving negative reviews on her professional escort page, harming her business.

She said she arranged to meet Wilson at his Wentzville home under false pretense, pretending to be someone else, and surprised him when she showed up.

Cell phone records place Layne near the scene that night, according to charging documents, and cigarette butts at the home had DNA that matched Layne's. Phone records show that early April 1, from Wilson's home, Layne sent a message that read, "I'm gonna kill him."