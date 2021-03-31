Woman charged with murder in shooting of man in north St. Louis County

UPDATED at 5 p.m. Wednesday with charges, the identity of the victim and more details from police.

SPANISH LAKE — A woman was charged with shooting and killing a man after ending a romantic relationship with him, police said Wednesday.

Shaquavia Willis, 29, of the 11800 block of Iguana Terrace Drive in Spanish Lake, was charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The victim was identified as Christian Stewart, 33, of the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue in St. Louis.

Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11800 block of Iguana Terrace Drive where they found Stewart suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Willis turned herself in to police.

According to investigators, Willis and Stewart had been in a relationship for about a year. Willis broke up with Stewart when she saw him on a video call with an ex-girlfriend.

Stewart followed Willis home after the breakup. Witnesses told police they heard shots and saw a woman getting out of a car, walking toward a man and shooting at him, according to St. Louis County police.