Woman charged with murdering boyfriend in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a woman with murder in the shooting death Monday of her boyfriend in north St. Louis County.
Zina Neal, 40, was held Tuesday on $150,000 cash bail.
Prosecutors charged Neal with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 34-year-old Delawrence Foggy Jr.
Neal and Foggy lived together in the 2400 block of Stoney End Court, which also was the scene of the killing.
Foggy was fatally shot about 7:20 a.m. Monday in what St. Louis County police described as a domestic feud. Foggy died at the scene.
County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said Neal and Foggy were in a romantic relationship. Police did not provide additional details about the shooting.
