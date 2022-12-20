Woman charged with punching, killing Potosi paramedic at South City Hospital

ST. LOUIS — Richard "Rick" Wader was a career first responder working a shift at South City Hospital this past fall when a frustrated woman punched him in the face and triggered a fatal "cardiac event," according to charges filed Tuesday.

The woman, 27-year-old Ariel E. Dilworth, faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter. She was frustrated with her care on Oct. 26, according to court documents, and she punched Wader as he tried to escort her out of the building.

He died at St. Louis University Hospital, according to his obituary.

The 45-year-old Potosi man's death left a hole in the hearts of his family and the community he dedicated his life to serving, said Jennifer Price, who had been in a relationship with Wader for 11 years.

"I know everybody says that their person is wonderful," she said, "but he really was a cut above."

Wader worked as a paramedic, firefighter and educator for about 25 years.

He mentored new students and led them by example, Price said, and he helped other paramedics work through particularly difficult cases.

His work was so inspiring that it prompted Price, who also worked with Wader as a volunteer firefighter, to become an EMT herself.

"I got the bug from him," she said. "How can I help people better?"

He cared deeply for his family, Price said. He had a daughter and also was survived by Price's three children, a sister, three nieces and his parents, according to his obituary.

And his impact extended into the community, Price said. Wader donated his time to BackStoppers, an organization that provides services to first responders who die on the job, and the Hartbauer-McBride Memorial Foundation, which provides help to motorcyclists facing hardships.

"This is a loss of what he could've continued to do in people's lives," Price said.

Police said surveillance video showed Dilworth punching Wader in the face around 3:45 a.m. Officials initially ruled his death non-criminal and suspicious, but weeks later a post-mortem exam determined the assault triggered his fatal cardiac event, court documents say.

On Monday, a judge issued a warrant for Dilworth's arrest. She was ordered held without bond.

Violence against health care workers has been on the rise nationwide, and 30-year-old Jimissa Rivers was charged in July with stabbing employees at SSM Health DePaul Hospital's emergency room. Nurses at the hospital said they frequently faced physical and verbal abuse at the hands of patients.

In a statement, officials at South City Hospital said Weber was a beloved member of the staff.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of all our employees," the statement said. "We grieve along with the family."