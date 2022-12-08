Woman charged with shooting at students near St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged Wednesday with assault and weapons charges after police said she fired a gun at two Confluence Preparatory Academy students.

Cierra M. Wealleans, 20, of the 1500 block of Olive Street, is facing two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police arrived at the school, 310 North 15th Street, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shots fired call, and were met by the school principal and two students.

The principal said he was leading students to the buses when he saw Wealleans arguing with multiple students. She had her hand inside her jacket near her chest.

When the principal tried to diffuse the situation, Wealleans pulled out a gun. The principal tried to usher the students away, but she fired, police wrote in charging documents.

The principal and school security guard tackled Wealleans. As she fell, the gun fired again, resulting in a graze wound to Wealleans' hand, police said. A school spokeswoman said Wednesday the school's assistant principal and staff helped usher other students away from the fight.

Wealleans was treated at a hospital. She is being held without bond.

In a statement, school officials emphasized that the incident did not occur on school grounds and happened after most students left for the day.