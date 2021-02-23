Woman charged with stealing trooper's patrol car in St. Charles County

UPDATED at 7 a.m. Tuesday with mugshot, additional detail from court documents

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman who sped off in a Missouri Highway Patrol car after being arrested on Saturday has been charged with three felonies.

Heather Rene Nesler, 32, of St. Charles, was able to slip out of her handcuffs and steal the trooper's car when the trooper went to retrieve her purse for her, authorities said.

St. Charles County prosecutors charged Nesler with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and escaping from custody while under arrest. Her bail was set at $50,000. Online court records did not list an attorney for Nesler on Monday.

Nelser lives in the 1100 block of Pike Street in St. Charles.

Nesler was a passenger in a speeding vehicle that was pulled over about 7 p.m. Saturday near the Bryan Road exit of Interstate 70, police said. She was detained because she had several outstanding warrants.

She was handcuffed and buckled into the front seat of the trooper's patrol car. Highway patrol officials say officers commonly put arrestees in the front passenger seat because their patrol cars don't have cages.