Woman charged with taking critically ill daughter from hospital

UPDATED with mother returning girl to hospital

The Missouri Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert early Thursday after searching hours for a critically ill baby girl who was taken from St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The girl's mother, Jayana Johnson, 24, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after returning her 10-month-old daughter to the hospital for treatment.

The girl, wrapped in a pink blanket, was taken from the hospital by her mother on Wednesday against doctor's orders, police said. After issuing an Amber Alert, police searched overnight for the mother and child who were in a Chevrolet Malibu.

The child had been hospitalized Wednesday in critical and unstable condition due to neglect, St. Louis County police said. The mother fled with her child, and the hospital told officers the child was in "imminent threat of death" without medical care.

The Amber Alert was issued about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and canceled less than three hours later.