Woman, child hurt when shots fired into car in north St. Louis

Police said a woman and her 4-year-old child were injured when someone fired shots into their vehicle Wednesday night in north St. Louis.

The child was struck in the leg, but it may have been from glass from a shattered window. The child suffered minor injuries, police said.

The child's mother, 30, was shot in the abdomen and back and was in critical but stable condition at a hospital, police said.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday near North 21st and Ferry streets, which is on the border of the College Hill and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

They were in a car that was driving by when shots were fired; they apparently weren't the intended targets of the gunman, police said.

Police released no details on a possible suspect.

