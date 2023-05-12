Update: All eastbound lanes were open Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — Sections of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Forest Park in both directions shut down on Friday afternoon after a water main break flooded the highway.

Two children and a woman driving were rescued in the eastbound lanes of the highway after flooding nearly overtook the minivan they were in, according to St. Louis Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Garon Mosby.

The fire captain said the family was not injured. The Missouri Highway Patrol, St. Louis park rangers and city police responded to the scene as well.

"The other good thing is that we were able to get the cars off the highway so they wouldn't be stuck out there all night," said Mosby.

Authorities were alerted to the water main break around 4 p.m., in the eastbound lanes, Mosby said.

As of 7 p.m., the McCausland Avenue exit was closed in the eastbound lanes, and the Hampton Avenue exit was closed in the westbound lanes of the highway.

A spokesperson for St. Louis police said officials don't know how long eastbound lanes will be closed.