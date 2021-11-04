Woman could face stiffer charges in Lincoln County after infant's death

LINCOLN COUNTY — Prosecutors here are planning to file a more serious charge against a Minnesota woman after the death of her 3-month-old last week.

Dectrini Vershun Boldien, 30, of Red Wing, Minnesota, was charged Oct. 18 with endangering the welfare of a child after a car crash that day that injured her and the baby. She turned herself in Thursday.

Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood said Thursday that with the death of her child, the charge would go from a "B" felony to an "A" felony, meaning the potential penalty would also grow from up to 15 years to 10 to 30 years in prison. Wood said prosecutors were planning to take the case to the grand jury soon.

Charging documents say a witness told the Missouri Highway Patrol that the infant was not in a car seat and was face down in a seat, not breathing, after the three-vehicle crash.

The witness performed CPR and both Boldien and her baby were taken to the hospital.

Boldien lawyer Matthew Radefeld on Thursday said the infant was in a rear-facing car seat until after an initial accident.