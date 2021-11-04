Woman could face stiffer charges in Lincoln County after infant's death

LINCOLN COUNTY — Prosecutors here are planning to file a more serious charge against a Minnesota woman after the death of her 3-month-old last week.
Dectrini Vershun Boldien, 30, of Red Wing, Minnesota, was charged Oct. 18 with endangering the welfare of a child after a car crash that day that injured her and the baby. She turned herself in Thursday.
Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood said Thursday that with the death of her child, the charge would go from a "B" felony to an "A" felony, meaning the potential penalty would also grow from up to 15 years to 10 to 30 years in prison. Wood said prosecutors were planning to take the case to the grand jury soon.
Charging documents say a witness told the Missouri Highway Patrol that the infant was not in a car seat and was face down in a seat, not breathing, after the three-vehicle crash.
The witness performed CPR and both Boldien and her baby were taken to the hospital.
Boldien lawyer Matthew Radefeld on Thursday said the infant was in a rear-facing car seat until after an initial accident.
Boldien had to veer left onto the side of northbound Highway 61 where there is no shoulder, he said. She got out, realized that she'd lost a wheel, and returned to the vehicle and was removing her baby when she was struck by another vehicle, he said. She remembered nothing else until waking up in the hospital.
"It's just an unfortunate accident," he said.
Radefeld said the infant suffered catastrophic injuries and was taken off life support last week.
Boldien, he said, also suffered significant injuries, possibly a stroke or traumatic brain injury.
Although police said Boldien had fled her home state, Radefeld said she was visiting a friend in Missouri and was on her way back when the crash occurred.
Charging documents say Boldien has five other children in protective custody in Minnesota after being accused of physical abuse and that Boldien has "unaddressed mental health needs."
Radefeld said Boldien's children were taken into custody after she left them in the car while appearing in court on a traffic charge. “She thought it was going to be a five-minute court date and she was going to run in and run out and then the judge took her into custody,” Radefeld said.
She received probation for that case in February, Radefeld said.