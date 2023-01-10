 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman critically hurt in St. Louis house fire

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A woman was trapped in the basement of a burning home and critically injured Tuesday morning in St. Louis.

Firefighters rescued the woman from a home in the 3100 block of Watson Road, in the city's Lindenwood Park neighborhood. She suffered smoke inhalation and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. Tuesday. A second occupant of the home got out safely and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The likely culprit, officials said, was a space heater that apparently was being used in the basement to keep puppies warm. The animals survived.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News