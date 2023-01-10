Woman critically hurt in St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A woman was trapped in the basement of a burning home and critically injured Tuesday morning in St. Louis.

Firefighters rescued the woman from a home in the 3100 block of Watson Road, in the city's Lindenwood Park neighborhood. She suffered smoke inhalation and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. Tuesday. A second occupant of the home got out safely and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The likely culprit, officials said, was a space heater that apparently was being used in the basement to keep puppies warm. The animals survived.

Battalion 3 reports: One occupant #rescued from the basement by #firefighters; transported urgently in critical condition by Medic 35. A second occupant was treated on the scene & refused transport.



Basement #fire extinguished. Fire investigators are on scene. #STLCity — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 10, 2023