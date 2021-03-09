Woman critically injured after being shot in vehicle near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and critically injured Monday near Fairground Park, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, the unidentified woman was found shot in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. She had been shot in the back of the head.

The woman was so badly injured that homicide detectives were handling the case.

Police don't know the woman's name but said it appears she was in her 20s or 30s.