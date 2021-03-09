 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman critically injured after being shot in vehicle near Fairground Park
0 comments

Woman critically injured after being shot in vehicle near Fairground Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and critically injured Monday near Fairground Park, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, the unidentified woman  was found shot in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. She had been shot in the back of the head.

The woman was so badly injured that homicide detectives were handling the case.

Police don't know the woman's name but said it appears she was in her 20s or 30s.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Missouri Gov. Parson promises vaccine equity amid criticism over urban distribution

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports