Woman critically injured after she's caught in crossfire of St. Louis gun battle

ST. LOUIS — Occupants of two vehicles shot at each other Tuesday and a woman caught in the crossfire was critically injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday at 4901 Union Boulevard, near the United Mart.

Police said a 32-year-old woman caught in the crossfire was shot in the abdomen. She was in critical but stable condition at a hospital. Her name was not released.

A St. Louis police officer who was on patrol heard multiple gunshots come from the parking lot of the convenience store. The officer saw occupants of a black vehicle and a red vehicle shooting at each other, police said.

The officer tried to stop the vehicles but they got away, police said.

The officer then saw the injured woman. According to a preliminary investigation, police believe she was on the parking lot at the time she was shot. However, due to her severe injuries, she wasn't able to speak with officers about what happened, said Evita Caldwell, a department spokeswoman.

Police have no suspects.

