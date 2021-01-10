Woman critically injured in crash with Metro bus near Bellefontaine Cemetery

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Monday

ST. LOUIS — A woman was critically injured Sunday when she crashed a vehicle into a Metro bus, police said.

The crash happened about 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of North Broadway and East Taylor Avenue, near Bellefontaine Cemetery.

No passengers were on the bus.

Police initially reported on Sunday that the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at Barnes Jewish Hospital. However on Monday, department spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the woman was still alive and in critical but unstable condition.

Police did not release any other details.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.