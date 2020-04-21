Woman critically injured in shooting near Bellefontaine Cemetery

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and critically injured early Tuesday morning near Bellefontaine Cemetery in north St. Louis.

The 24-year-old victim was shot in the torso about 2 a.m. near Shreve and West Florissant avenues, police said. The scene is on the edge of the city's Mark Twain neighborhood, where crime is up about 15% compared to the same six-month period a year ago.

Police don't know who shot her. Because of her injuries, police said, she wasn't able to tell police or paramedics what happened to her. She was stable at a hospital.