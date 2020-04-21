Woman critically injured in shooting near Bellefontaine Cemetery
0 comments

Woman critically injured in shooting near Bellefontaine Cemetery

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and critically injured early Tuesday morning near Bellefontaine Cemetery in north St. Louis.

The 24-year-old victim was shot in the torso about 2 a.m. near Shreve and West Florissant avenues, police said. The scene is on the edge of the city's Mark Twain neighborhood, where crime is up about 15% compared to the same six-month period a year ago.

Police don't know who shot her. Because of her injuries, police said, she wasn't able to tell police or paramedics what happened to her. She was stable at a hospital.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports