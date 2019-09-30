ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A crash on Bellefontaine Road left one woman dead and another seriously hurt Monday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. near Interstate 270.
A vehicle driving south on Bellefontaine crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a northbound driver, according to the preliminary report.
The woman traveling south was pronounced dead at the scene, and the the woman in the other car was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries, according to Trooper Dallas Thompson.
Neither car had any passengers, Thompson said.