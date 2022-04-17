Woman dead after double stabbing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two women were stabbed, and one died, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Sunday morning.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident that took place in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue around 2:54 a.m., St. Louis police said.
No further information, including the condition of the second victim, is known at this time.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Daniel Neman
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today