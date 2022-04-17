 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman dead after double stabbing

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Two women were stabbed, and one died, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Sunday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident that took place in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue around 2:54 a.m., St. Louis police said.

No further information, including the condition of the second victim, is known at this time.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News