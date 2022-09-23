Woman dead after house fire in Troy, Ill.

TROY, Ill. — A 69-year-old woman was found dead Thursday afternoon after her home caught fire in the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street in Troy, Illinois.

Susanne E. Tomlinson was found by firefighters, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said.

Police discovered the fire after they were called to Tomlinson's house around 2:20 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Multiple fire agencies responded, Nonn said.

The cause and manner of Tomlinson's death on Friday had not been determined.

Her death is being investigated by the Troy Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said they did not have additional information to release Friday.