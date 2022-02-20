Woman dead after man whose Dutchtown home she broke into puts her in a chokehold

ST. LOUIS — A man choked and killed a 34-year-old woman who broke into his home Sunday night in the Dutchtown neighborhood, according to a preliminary police report.
The woman broke into a home in the 3900 block of Dunnica Avenue around 6:20 p.m., police say. The male resident put her in a “chokehold,” killing her.
The police report shows the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the male resident was arrested. No other information is available.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Michele Munz
Michele Munz is a health reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today