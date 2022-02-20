 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dead after man whose Dutchtown home she broke into puts her in a chokehold

ST. LOUIS — A man choked and killed a 34-year-old woman who broke into his home Sunday night in the Dutchtown neighborhood, according to a preliminary police report.

The woman broke into a home in the 3900 block of Dunnica Avenue around 6:20 p.m., police say. The male resident put her in a “chokehold,” killing her.

The police report shows the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the male resident was arrested. No other information is available.

