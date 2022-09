ST. LOUIS COUTY — A 21-year-old woman on Monday was shot and killed in a double shooting in south St. Louis County north of Arnold.

Jynese King was found dead in the 5100 block of Golf Ridge Lane around 2 p.m.

Another woman was also shot, but she was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Police said the shooting happened during an argument between people who knew each other.

King lived near where the shooting happened, in the 5500 block of Golf Ridge Lane, police said.