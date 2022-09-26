Woman dead, another injured after shooting in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUTY — A woman died after being shot in an unincorporated area of south St. Louis County on Monday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Golf Ridge Lane around 2 p.m. Another woman was shot, but she was treated and released from the hospital, police say.

The shooting was "the result of an argument between familiar parties," according to police, who have not released any additional information about the shooting.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.