Woman died in St. Louis County hospital after drinking hand sanitizer, suit says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Illinois woman died in a St. Louis County hospital last year after drinking hand sanitizer contaminated with wood alcohol, a federal lawsuit filed Friday says.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, says Kayla Stagner died May 30 at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Fenton. The St. Louis County Medical Examiner determined her death to be due to acute methanol intoxication. Testing in connection with the autopsy found "deadly levels of methanol" in Blumen Advanced Instant Sanitizer Clear, the suit says. Stagner, an alcoholic, is thought to have consumed the hand sanitizer, the suit says.

The sanitizer is supposed to contain 70% ethyl alcohol, the suit says, pointing also to a Blumen recall last year after it was found to contain methanol.

The suit was filed by Stagner's mother, Debra Stagner, on behalf of Stagner's 12-year-old daughter. It names San-Antonio-based 4e Brands Northamerica LLC, maker of the Blumen sanitizer, and Sam's Club, where it was sold.

Representatives of 4e Brands could not be immediately reached for comment.