Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in south St. Louis County
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday in south St. Louis County. 

Jennifer "Jen" Marr, 46, was hit when she got out of her own SUV, possibly to fix her tailgate or cargo in the back. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Marr lived nearby in the 6600 block of Towne Woods Drive.

A man driving the sedan that struck her was admitted to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Greymonte Estates Drive in unincorporated south St. Louis County. 

Her three children, ages 10-15, were inside the SUV and taken to a hospital as a precaution. Police said they did not suffer injuries. 

