 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Sunset Hills
0 comments

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Sunset Hills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUNSET HILLS — A pedestrian died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Sunset Hills, police say.

The pedestrian, so far identified only as a woman in her 50s, was walking north across the 10500 block of Watson Road around 6 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling west.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police say the driver stayed on the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports