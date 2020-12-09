Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS — A pedestrian died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Sunset Hills, police say.
The pedestrian, so far identified only as a woman in her 50s, was walking north across the 10500 block of Watson Road around 6 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling west.
The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the driver stayed on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
