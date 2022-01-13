 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Tower Grove South neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Thursday, police said. 

The woman was hit by the vehicle shortly before 6:30 p.m. near Chippewa Street and Hydraulic Avenue, police said. 

The driver remained at the scene after the crash, police said. 

