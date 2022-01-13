Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Tower Grove South neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Thursday, police said.
The woman was hit by the vehicle shortly before 6:30 p.m. near Chippewa Street and Hydraulic Avenue, police said.
The driver remained at the scene after the crash, police said.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today