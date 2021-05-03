Woman dies after being shot in car in St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — A woman wounded in a double shooting Sunday in the 2000 block of East Obear Avenue has died of her injuries, police said Monday.
Geniece Johnson, 25, was found inside a vehicle in an alley about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Johnson lived in the 5800 block of Highland Avenue in St. Louis.
A 25-year-old man found in the same car suffering from gunshot wounds was hospitalized. Police said he was stable.
Police had no suspects.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.