 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies after being shot in car in St. Louis alley
0 comments

Woman dies after being shot in car in St. Louis alley

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A woman wounded in a double shooting Sunday in the 2000 block of East Obear Avenue has died of her injuries, police said Monday.

Geniece Johnson, 25, was found inside a vehicle in an alley about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Johnson lived in the 5800 block of Highland Avenue in St. Louis.

A 25-year-old man found in the same car suffering from gunshot wounds was hospitalized. Police said he was stable.

Police had no suspects.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom talks policing

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports