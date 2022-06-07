 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies after being shot in chest in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Tuesday morning after being shot in the chest in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, police said.

The unidentified victim was shot about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Davison Avenue, about two blocks north of Interstate 70, police said. She had been hit more than once and died at the scene.

The gunshot detection system ShotSpotter alerted police to gunfire less than a block away.

Police have not released her name or age, or the circumstances that led to the killing.  Police also haven't said if they arrested anyone or have any suspects.

Check back for updates.

